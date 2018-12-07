Greenland's meltwater increasing rate of sea level rise

Ice cores are long tubes of ice and snow samples drilled from an ice-sheet or glacier. Each layer contains key climate information including changes in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, and climate stability.

The data examined goes back 339 years. The first signs of meltwater date back to the mid-1800s, coinciding with the beginning of the industrial revolution."

Data from the research revealed Greenland's ice sheets are melting more quickly than they ever have in the last 350 years.

According to data from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, meltwater from Greenland contributes to roughly 20 percent of the world's sea-level rise.

If all the ice in Greenland melted, sea levels would rise by seven meters.