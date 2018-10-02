Lions cubs artificially conceived for first time

After the blood samples indicated it was the correct time, she was artificially inseminated.

In the past, lions would have been moved out of their habitat. Using the new method, the lioness was able to stay in her current environment.

Scientists are hoping this new method can be repeated in order to save the wild lion population in Africa which has been declining over the last two decades.

Lions in 26 African nations are extinct, while those in the wild have plummeted by 43 percent over the past 20 years, according to the International Union for Conservation Nation.

Animal welfare groups however argue that lion breeding in South Africa revolves around tourism rather than conservation.