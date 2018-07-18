Scientists estimate there are a quadrillion tons of diamond below Earth's surface

Scientists estimate the diamonds are more than 100 miles below the surface, beneath the continental tectonic plates.

The study estimates 1-2 percent of the cratonic roots may be filled with diamonds.

A statement from MIT News says scientists came to this conclusion while they were trying to "construct an image of what the earth's interior might look like."

Researchers created virtual rock models to test what material would allow sound waves to travel that quickly through the cratonic roots. The result was diamonds.

Scientists came up with an estimate of around a quadrillion tons of diamonds by taking into account the total volume of cratonic roots scattered inside Earth.