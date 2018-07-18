Study shows moisturizers with SPF not as effective as sunscreen

The participants were asked to apply moisturizer with SPF where they missed around 16 percent of their face, of which 21% of their eyelids were missed, according to the study.

Participants were then asked to apply sunscreen on their face, with a UV-sensitive camera taking pictures of their faces before and after application.

They reportedly missed 10% of their whole face, while an average of 14% of their eyelid area was missed.

As UVA rays and UVB rays penetrate the skin, it is important to use SPF protection of at least 15.

If the skin is not protected from the sun, skin damage such as freckles and dark spots may occur.

According to the National Health Service, additional protection such as a hat, a t-shirt, and sunglasses is also recommended.

Researchers also reminded the public to apply sunscreen thoroughly to avoid diseases such as skin cancer in the future.