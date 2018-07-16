Fish was main source of Stone Age Scandinavians' protein, say researchers

If you want to follow a truly authentic Paleo diet, it seems your focus should be fish.

Research by Lund University found it was the main source of protein for Stone Age people in southern Scandinavia 10,000 years ago.

At one settlement in Sweden, just over half of the protein intake of people came from fish, ten per cent from seals and the remainder from land mammals.

The study examined the importance of various protein sources in the human diet across three millennia -- from around 10,500 to 7,500 years ago.

Researchers looked at chemical analyses of human bones from more than 80 individuals, whose skeletons are the oldest discovered in Scandinavia

They combined that data with osteological analyses of animal bone material to reach their conclusions.