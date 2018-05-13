MoHAP concludes field work for National Health Survey

The survey was launched under the theme ‘My Health is a Priority’ in October 2017 across all emirates in the country. The field teams collected health data from 10,000 families including both residents and locals and achieved a response rate of 94 per cent. The results of the survey will be announced in the third quarter of 2018.



Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Health Clinics and Centres, lauded the National Health Survey committee’s efforts. The committee includes representatives of all concerned entities and the National Health Survey teams. He emphasised the successful achievement of all the goals set by the Ministry in cooperation with its partners; Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority FCSA, Dubai Health Authority, Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Statistic Centre Abu Dhabi, Dubai Statistic Centre, for the survey according to the best global standards in quality statistics.



The survey results will enhance the national health policies and strategies and strengthen the health database, by aiding the formulation of resolutions and health policies in line with the UAE Vision 2021 to achieve a health global system. This will also contribute to sustainable development goals 2030 to enhance the competitive index in the UAE.



He added that the national survey results will be announced in the third quarter of 2018 and will update many health strategic indicators such as behaviour and habits of individuals and risk factors, indicators of health care use, individual and family spending on health, environmental health, and vital signs of health. These indicators aim to reduce risk factors and noncommunicable diseases, mortality and morbidity, thereby improving healthy life expectancy, which will achieve Ministry’s mission to provide comprehensive and integrated healthcare services in innovative and sustainable ways that ensure the protection of the community from diseases.



Alia Zaid Harbi, Director of the Centre for Statistics and Health Research at MoHAP, expressed her satisfaction about the results of the survey, as it received a 94 per cent response rate, which is higher than expected. She added that this is proof that society is aware of the significance of the national survey in developing health and prevention services from diseases. The high response rates also reflect the success of the awareness campaigns launched by the Ministry in cooperation with the stakeholders in the country through the media, display screens at many hospitals, healthcare centres, shopping malls, COOP, roadside advertisements, public transportation services, mobile SMS, and other promotional aids.



She explained that the completion of the field survey will be followed by a stage of analysis of the statistical data, which is particularly important as the final outputs of the survey are formed during this stage, namely indicators and statistics. She also noted that the national survey targeted adults above the age 18, married women and children under the age of five, and elderly over the age of 60. In addition, it included data collection and blood tests such as glucose levels in the blood during fasting (FBG) and HbA1c blood lipids, triglycerides, HDL cholesterol, hemoglobin levels, blood pressure, height, weight and waist measurements.