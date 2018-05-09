Sports drinks remain popular with U.S. teens

Sports drinks are aggressively marketed to teens to replenish fluids or electrolytes, a message that many adolescents and their parents mistakenly believe, researchers note in Pediatrics. Doctors recommend water instead for hydration, and warn families to avoid drinks with lots of calories and sugar because of an increased risk of chronic health problems like obesity and diabetes.

For the current study, researchers examined data from nationally representative surveys done in 2010 and 2015 with a total of 27,000 high school participants.

Overall, the proportion of teens who reported having sports drinks at least once in the previous week rose from 56 percent in 2010 to almost 58 percent in 2015, a slight but statistically meaningful difference.

"It is possible that this may be because sugar-sweetened sodas are less available in schools and teens are turning to sports drinks instead," said senior study author Dr. Andrew Adesman of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York and Northwell Health.

Over the same period, the proportion of teens drinking sports drinks daily declined from slightly more than 16 percent to almost 14 percent, the study also found.

Daily sports drink consumption didn't decline, however, for obese teens, and it increased among adolescents who spent more than two hours a day watching television, the researchers found.

The study wasn't a controlled experiment designed to prove whether or how any shifts in advertising or attitudes about sports drinks might have influenced teens.

Still, parents can teach children and teens what's healthy to drink, said Marie Bragg, a researcher at New York University School of Medicine who wasn't involved in the study.