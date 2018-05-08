2020 Olympics could paralyse Tokyo's famed subway, study warns

Professor Azuma Taguchi of Tokyo's Chuo University used a mathematical model to predict the flow of passengers on a hypothetical day during the Summer Olympics, when some 1.3 million spectators might join eight million regular commuters in the greater Tokyo area.

"Fatal congestion" could occur in stations nearest to the Games venues while major transfer stations and key lines could be paralysed by overcrowding.

"We will see a 10-20 percent increase in the number of passengers at major transfer stations as spectators join commuters," he told AFP.

Taguchi added the most effective solution would be for commuters to stay home during peak Olympic travel hours, with workers taking a day off, working remotely or commuting at different hours. A similar scheme was encouraged in London during the 2012 Olympics, when many Londoners decided to stay home or alter their travel schedules to avoid crowds.

Tokyo's rush-hour commutes are already infamous for trains crammed full of passengers, with subway staff deployed along platforms in a bid to prevent accidents and stop doors being blocked by desperate commuters.

Getting visitors to "walk for 20 minutes during Tokyo's hot and humid summer would require some creative ideas," he said.

Tokyo 2020 organisers told AFP they have been studying measures to keep transport running smoothly during the games, but have yet to draw up a final plan.