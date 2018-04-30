Study: Women not applying for management roles in Germany

While women make up 45 per cent of the German workforce, they are under-represented at the top of companies, making up only 29 per cent of managers, the study by the Institute for the Germany Economy (IW) in Cologne revealed on Monday.

The report said the reason for the low proportion of women on boards was a lack of childcare and part-time working opportunities; if companies provide for these, the proportion of female managers rises.

The report's authors came to the conclusion that rigid quotas for women on boards would be a bad idea: the risk is that this could change incentive structures within a firm and thereby reduce competitiveness.

When it comes to applying for the top job in a company, 31.5 per cent of the applications come from women, more or less in line with the proportion of women on boards, the report found.

The report was based on a survey of human resources managers and chief executives conducted last spring. The IW received replies from 1,058 firms, the vast majority of which - 95.9 per cent - had fewer than 50 employees.