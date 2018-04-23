Human brain cells implanted into mice

The findings were published in the journal Nature Biotechnology. The research could lead could potentially lead to new treatments for patients suffering from brain damage or brain disorders, according to the Salk Institute where the research was carried out.

Newsweek reports that researchers took brain cells from human fetuses, turned them fluorescent green and put them inside the brains of mice.

Researchers also placed small plastic windows placed over animals' skulls to track how the human cells developed in their new environment. This was observed over a period of several months and human brain cells were observed to outnumber the mice brain cells in some areas, reports Newsweek.