The study, published in Chronobiology International, observed 433,628 individuals for a 6-and-half-year period. Fifty-thousand late bedders of those sampled were more likely to die or suffer from diseases and mental health issues.

This, co-lead author Kristin Knutson explained, may be due to stress, lack of exercise, alcohol, drug abuse or other unhealthy behaviors. Knutson suggests night owls could try to get to bed early more regularly and be exposed to light early in the morning.