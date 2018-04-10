Noisy workplace tied to high blood pressure and high cholesterol

While noisy jobs have long been associated with hearing difficulties, the current study offers fresh evidence that louder work conditions might contribute to risk factors for heart disease as well.

"A significant percentage of the workers we studied have hearing difficulty, high blood pressure and high cholesterol that could be attributed to noise at work," said study coauthor Elizabeth Masterson of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About 22 million U.S. workers are exposed to loud noise on the job, Masterson said by email.

"If noise could be reduced to safer levels in the workplace, more than 5 million cases of hearing difficulty among noise-exposed workers could be prevented," Masterson added. "This study also provides further evidence of an association between occupational noise exposure and high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and the potential to prevent these conditions if noise is reduced."

Noise is thought to increase heart risks by causing stress, which in turn triggers release of stress hormones like cortisol, and changes in blood vessels and heart rate, the study team notes in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine.

For the study, researchers examined nationally-representative survey data from 22,906 adults who were employed in 2014.

One in four workers reported exposure to occupational noise at some point in the past, and 14 percent had experienced loud work conditions in the previous year.

Industries with the most noise exposure included mining, construction and manufacturing.