EGA’s engineer programme reaches 3,000 students

The programme, which was launched in November, aims to encourage young individuals to consider further studies and careers in the subjects, which are collectively known as STEM, through interactive workshops and practical projects.

‘UAE Vision 2021’ calls for UAE students to reach world-class attainment in science and mathematics subjects and for the UAE to transition to a knowledge-based economy that focuses on innovation, research and development.

Abdulla Kalban, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said, "Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics will play a vital role in shaping the future of the UAE, and the country needs more professionals in these fields. Engineer the Future is designed to encourage young people in their interest in these subjects, contributing to the development of our national human capital."