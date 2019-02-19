'Green Run' opens on Friday at Masdar City

Organised in collaboration with the Environment Friends Society, the 'Green Run' is free to enter and has four categories: People of Determination (people with disabilities) (500 metres); Children (1km); Women (2km); and Men (3km).

Commenting on the run, Dr. Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Friends Society, said, "We are proud to welcome runners of all levels to participate in the Green Run, including community groups, People of Determination, their family and friends, and children. The society’s aim is to raise awareness of the importance of protecting the environment and we thank Masdar City for its valuable support in collaborating with us on this event."

The top three place-getters in each category will be awarded a medal, while all participants will receive a certificate and the chance to win other great prizes, including iPhones, iPads and Yas Mall gift vouchers worth AED2,000.

The Green Run begins at 4 pm at the main entrance of Masdar City. Runners will cross the finish line at Masdar Park, where food and refreshments will be available from the park’s outlets and The Creative Hive festival will be in full swing.

For his part, Yousef Baselaib, Executive Director of Sustainable Real Estate at Masdar, said, "Masdar City is looking forward to hosting the Environment Friends Society’s Green Run for a second year. As Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable urban community, environmental conservation is a way of life at Masdar City and the Green Run is a fitting cause for us to host during the Year of Tolerance."

The Green Run is part of a collaboration between the Environment Friends Society, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Masdar, Emirates Red Crescent, Emirates Transport, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Police, The Happiness Imprint Team, Al Khair Ambassadors, and Abu Dhabi Off-road Club.