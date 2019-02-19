Sharjah Ladies Run announces new award for top 3 Emirati finishers

The three fastest Emirati finishers in the races will receive awards, specially instituted to encourage and promote local women runners. The three top Emirati finishers will receive cash prizes for both the 5-km and 10-km run categories amounting to AED 24,000.

Khawla Al Serkal, Director General, Sharjah Ladies Club, said: “While the Sharjah Ladies Run is aimed at women of all nationalities, age groups and backgrounds, we decided to create this new award category to motivate Emirati ladies who want to make this cardio exercise part of their daily lives, or even consider taking it up professionally. In last year’s edition of the run 66% of the contestants were Emiratis, and the sixth runner-up was an Emirati woman, which really impressed us. In the UAE, we noticed an increased number of female athletes in a variety of sports especially in running, which reflects the club's success in encouraging Emirati women and increasing their awareness in the need of adopting a healthy lifestyle.”

Al Serkal added there is nothing more inspiring than seeing hundreds of women come together in a celebration of female strength and camaraderie. Post-run, the event also offers an evening of entertainment, networking, food, games and fun, while promoting the message of a healthy lifestyle for all women.

The 2019 run will be held in Sharjah University City area at 6:00pm on Friday, March 8th to mark International Women’s Day. The event will follow its two traditional formats: the 5km and 10km competitions. Alongside these – for the first time in the event’s history – a 5-km non-competition fun run is being held to inspire more girls and women.

Registrations for the run is open and can be done online at www.slc.ae. The four-hour event will be held from 6pm to 10pm, and participants must be above 15 years of age. The registration fee is AED 161 and AED 181 for the 5km and 10 km categories respectively, while fees for the 5km non-compete track is set at AED 151.