Kulitham Al Matroushi: A special entertainment program for Sharjah Special Olympics guests

  • Tuesday 19, February 2019 in 7:40 AM
Sharjah24: Kulitham Al Matroushi, Chairman of the Community Integration Committee of the Local Executive Committee of the Emirate of Sharjah confirmed that the Committee has intensified its awareness efforts at the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, to be hosted by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from March 8 to 22.
Al Matroushi said in a statement to "Sharjah 24", on the sidelines of a workshop organised by the Committee in the Al Zubarah District Council in Khorfakkan, that the workshop comes within a series of workshops held successively in schools of the emirate and the councils of suburbs.
 
She pointed out that Sharjah will host 1638 participants in the Olympics, from 8 to 10 March, where the closing ceremony will be held at the Heritage Village in Al Hamriyah.
 
Al Matroushi pointed to the preparation of an entertaining program for Sharjah guests during their stay, and includes field visits to several schools, museums and institutions concerned with the service of people with disabilities in the emirate.
 
As for the workshops held by the committee, she explained that it aims to introduce the global event and the art of dealing with people with mental disabilities and highlight their achievements in all fields, especially the sports field.