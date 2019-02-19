Saeed Al Suwaidi: My goal is to win first place in the Special Olympics basketball competition

  • Tuesday 19, February 2019 in 7:37 AM
Sharjah24: Saeed Al Suwaidi, a basketball player at Al Thiqa Club for the Disabled, said he was following the approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, where he always looks to the top positions.
"This approach is firmly rooted in my sporting career, which culminated in 45 different medals in several sports," he added in a statement to “Sharjah 24”, referring to his current focus on basketball and his ambition to reap the 46th medal in his career.
 
Al Suwaidi pointed out that he is seeking to win the first place in the basketball competition as part of his participation in the upcoming World Games Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi next month and raise the flag of the UAE in this international forum.