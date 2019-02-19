Ibrahim Al Hammadi: I want to honuor my country in the Special Olympics

Al-Hammadi expressed his ambition during an statement to “Sharjah24” to raise the flag of the UAE in this big forum with a colorful medal added to his list of sports achievements in the game, which includes 100 different medals won in his local and international tournaments for 14 years of playing the game.

Al Hammadi, who have a mentally disabled, said he is working hard to prepare himself and prepare for the competition with unlimited ambition, hoping he will achieve first place in the weightlifting competitions.