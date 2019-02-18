Sharjah Sports Club discusses future plans

The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Salem Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Club. He stressed that the achievements and development witnessed by the club during the previous period could only be achieved through the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qassimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and follow-up of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council was briefed on the evaluation of the position and results of sports teams in all games, and follow the march of the first team of football in the sports season 2019/2018 and discuss the drawing of future plans at the administrative and technical levels.

The club also discussed several proposals aimed at developing the outputs of the work and follow up on everything related to sports in the club in football, team games, individual and investment company.