Sharjah draws curtains on spectacular IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019

During the awarding ceremony of the partners and sponsors of IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019

The IWAS Games 2019 ran between February 10- 16, with 1,462 participants, of which 555 include international female and male athletes, from 50 countries. The event hosted multiple competitions in seven para sporting disciplines: archery, athletics, badminton, swimming, shooting, table tennis and wheelchair fencing, which were held in Al Thiqa Club for the Disabled, the American University of Sharjah, and Al Dhaid Shooting club.

During the closing ceremony, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, gave a speech on behalf of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019. He thanked the organizing committees; delegations; and local, Arabic and international sport unions, for their commitment and support in making IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019 a huge success.

During his speech, Bin Khadem stressed on the importance of this international competition, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in nurturing and empowering sportsmen and women, especially local athletes that claimed 71 medals including 22 gold.

In his speech, Rudi Van Den Abbeele, President of the IWAS Federation expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the emirate of Sharjah for organizing and hosting the international sporting event. He extended his gratitude for Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019 and HE Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Vice-Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee and Chairman of the Executive Committee.

He also thanked the volunteers, and media for their outstanding efforts in supporting the international event. Abbeele congratulated the sportsmen and women for their outstanding achievements, and highlighted the high-level competitiveness and professionalism of athletes during the 6-day sporting event. He also expressed his awe on the spectacular opening event that took place at Sharjah Municipality Headquarters.

At the end of the ceremony, Khadim honored the organizing committees, sports delegations, sponsors and volunteer.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, thanked Sharjah Ruler for his unwavering support and commitment towards the disabled.