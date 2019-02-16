Estonians best swimmers of IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019

During the awarding ceremony for the swimming champions

During the awarding ceremony for the swimming champions

Estonia’s Matz Topkin secured gold in the Men 14-34 50 LC Metre Backstroke. Counterpart Susannah Kaul followed suit and claimed gold in the female competition. Kardo Pioompiuu also jumped on the winning wagon when he claimed gold in Men 14-34 50 LC Metre Backstroke competition.

Emirati national, Saeed Almahri brought home the gold medal in the Men 35 & Over 50 LC Metre Freestyle category, Saeed Almahri, claimed silver in the Men 35 & Over 50 LC Metre Breaststroke, while a bronze was won by Thani Alshehhi in the Men 14-34 50 LC Metre Breaststroke category.

Thai swimmer Prakaithip Chaiwong secured gold in the Women 200 LC Metre Freestyle category, while countryman Phuchit Aingcaiyaphum won gold in the men’s version.

India’s gold medal was secured by swimmer Punith Nandakumar in the Men 14-34 200 LC Metre Freestyle competition.

Thai swimmers came back to the forefront once more when Monruedee Kangpila and Panisa Vipod, claimed gold and silver respectively in the Women 50 LC Metre Breaststroke. Following Thailand was Constantinos Michaelides from Cyprus – the fastest to complete the Men 35 & Over 50 LC Metre Breaststroke. UAE swimmer Saeed Almahri clinched silver in the competition.

Thai swimmers took the first top two In the Men 14-34 50 LC Metre Breaststroke category when Thirathep Nunkhao claimed gold and Eakapan Songwichean silver. Emirati Thani Alshehhi won the bronze.

Indian swimmer, Abhishek Babasaheb Jadhav best Thai Natthaphong Wiprajong in the Men 14-34 50 LC Metre Breaststroke to secure gold for his country. In the Women 50 LC Metre Freestyle category, Susannah Kaul scooped gold.