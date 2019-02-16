Germany, Russian, Great Britain and Georgia: Best fencers at IWAS World Games

On Thursday, Georgian athlete, Nino Tibiashvili, won the gold medal for her country in the Sabre Female Individual U23 A category. Russia’s Maxim Shaburov claimed gold for his country in the Sabre Male Individual U23 A category.

In the Foil Male Individual U17 A, German athlete Felix Schrader topped the list and attained gold for his country. While in the Épée Male Individual U17 A/B contest, Joshua Waddell scooped the gold for Great Britain.

The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games 2019 in Sharjah conclude on Saturday, February 16. The event hosted multiple competitions in seven para sporting disciplines: archery, athletics, badminton, swimming, shooting, table tennis and wheelchair fencing, which were held in three state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah.