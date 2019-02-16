Germany, Russian, Great Britain and Georgia: Best fencers at IWAS World Games

  • Saturday 16, February 2019 in 4:48 PM
  • During the awarding ceremony for Day 5 Fencing games
    During the awarding ceremony for Day 5 Fencing games
  • During the Day 5 Fencing Games at World Games Sharjah 2019
    During the Day 5 Fencing Games at World Games Sharjah 2019
Next Previous
Sharjah24: The weekend has seen sharp fencing tactics displayed at the Al Thiqa Club for the Disabled, as athletes strove to claim their few last wins in the final stretch of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games, Sharjah 2019.
On Thursday, Georgian athlete, Nino Tibiashvili, won the gold medal for her country in the Sabre Female Individual U23 A category. Russia’s Maxim Shaburov claimed gold for his country in the Sabre Male Individual U23 A category.
 
In the Foil Male Individual U17 A, German athlete Felix Schrader topped the list and attained gold for his country. While in the Épée Male Individual U17 A/B contest, Joshua Waddell scooped the gold for Great Britain.
 
The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games 2019 in Sharjah conclude on Saturday, February 16. The event hosted multiple competitions in seven para sporting disciplines: archery, athletics, badminton, swimming, shooting, table tennis and wheelchair fencing, which were held in three state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah.