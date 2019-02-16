S. Korea, Kazakhstan prove unbeatable in Table Tennis at IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019

Competitions held at the American University of Sharjah on Friday, ended with the Koreans claiming 4 golds and 1 silver in five competitions.

In the Team Men 9-10 contest, Kazakhstan secured the top spot and a gold medal. Emirati athletes, Al Yousef Al Kaabi and Mohammed Jaffar, finished in third spot, bringing home the contest’s bronze.

South Korean athletes, Byung Jun Song and Hae-kon Lee, kept the pressure high on all opponents, winning the day’s first gold medal in the Team Men 1-2 category. This was followed by another gold performance by Ki-young Jun and Gu-young Song in the Team Men 3-4 category.

The Korean winning streak continued in the Team Men Women 5 category, with Cha-Soo Kang, Ta Young Song and Jang Sub Choi taking gold. Their day’s participation was wrapped up with another gold in the Team Men 6-8 category claimed by SunGil Kim alongside teammate Panteleimon Kailis from Cyprus.

The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games 2019 in Sharjah concluded on Saturday, February 16. The event hosted multiple competitions in seven para sporting disciplines: archery, athletics, badminton, swimming, shooting, table tennis and wheelchair fencing, which were held in three state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah.