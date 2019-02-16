Algeria’s Day in Athletics: Scoop 10 medals on Day 2 competitions at IWAS World Games

The UAE followed on second spot, with a tally of 20 medals split between 5 gold, 9 silver and six bronze medals.

Thailand took third podium position with 10 medals distributed evenly between gold and silver. In the fourth place came India with 4 golds, 2 silvers and three bronze medals. The Czech Republic secured fifth place with 3 golds, 4 silvers and 4 bronze medals. Germany was next in line with 3 golds, 2 silvers and 3 bronze medals.

Series of Algerian triumphs topped by Nadia Medjmedj’s world record break

On the second day of athletic games, Algerian athletes claimed gold medals in the club throw competitions. Algeria’s Nadia Medjmedj registered her name as the new world and African record holder in the shot put wheelchair women’s F54/F56/F57 category with a distance of 9.95 metres.

In the club 397g women’s final F32 category, Mounia Gasmi clinched gold with a 23.88-metre throw. Noura Alktebi from the UAE followed with a silver win. In the club 397g men’s final F32/F51 category, Lahouari Bahlaz topped the charts with a 30.54-metre. Silver went to Czech athlete, Radim Beles.

First Saudi medal at IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019

Jamaan Alzahrani claimed the first Saudi medal after he secured silver in the 200-metre wheelchair men’s T54 category, behind Thailand’s Puthare Khongrak who topped with an impeccable time of 25.86 seconds. In the women’s competition 200-metre wheelchair T37/38/45 category, German Lindy Ave with her 27,36 second dash.

Javelin competitions

Emirati Thuraya Al Zaabi received the gold medal in the javelin wheelchair women’s F34 contest with a 11.23-metre throw, while the silver was claimed by her teammate, Suaad Al Hamadi with an 8.42-metre throw. In the Javelin men’s F40/F41 category, Indian athlete, Selvarajwon Alagappan claimed gold with an amazing 26.68-metre throw.

Racing

Emirati athlete, Ahmed Nawad, received the gold medal when he crossed the finish line in 16.61 seconds in the 100-metre wheelchair U17 T34/53/54 category. Local athlete, Mohammed Alshehhi claimed bronze after completing the race in 19.99 seconds. Meanwhile, Indian athlete, Denpoom Kotcharang won gold medal in the 100-metre U20 men T43/44/63/64 category with a time of 11.50 seconds.

In the 100-metre wheelchair men T33/34 category, Canadian Austin Smeenk claimed gold after he crossed the finish line in 15,72 seconds. The bronze was claimed by his countryman Lee Leclerc after he completed the race in 17,35 seconds.

Emirati athlete, Mohammed Al Hammadi received the gold medal in the 1500-metre wheelchair men’s T34 competition after he crossed the line in 3:31:86 minutes. While in the T51/52 category, Portugal’s Helder Mestre won the gold medal after crossingthe finish line in 5:23:36 minutes. In the T54 category, Gold was attained by Thai athlete, Putharet Khongrak who touched finish line in 3:10:05 minutes.

Shot put

Emirati athlete Ali Hussein claimed gold in men’s wheelchair U20 shot put F34\57 category with a 6.91 metre throw. Ireland’s Shane Curran threw 5.97 metres, which won him a silver. The bronze in this competition was won by local athlete Saud Abdulaziz with a 4.80-metre throw.

Meanwhile, in the men’s wheelchair F33, Algerian Kamel Kardjena bagged the gold medal after throwing 9.95 metres. Emirati athlete Abdulaziz Alshekaili claimed silver with a 9.07-metre shot put throw, followed by another UAE athlete, Ahmed Alhousani, whose 8.74-metre throw won him third place. In the F34 category, Czech athlete, Marti Dvorak threw a 7.54-metre throw to claim gold. The competition’s silver medal went to Emirati athlete, Marek Douda, for an impressive 6.17-metre throw. Bronze was also claimed by UAE’s Ahmed Alnaqbi with a 6.12-metre throw.

In the women’s wheelchair shot put F54/F56/F57 category, Algerian athletes dominated the competition. Nadia Medjmedj won gold with her 9.95-metre throw, silver was claimed by Safia Djelal for touching 10.32 metres, and bronze went to Nassima Saifi for a 9.56-metre throw.