Emirati Al Zarouni harvests 3 Golds in Badminton at IWAS World Games

Claiming gold

Mohammed Ahmed Al Zarouni his first gold medal in the MS WH2 competition. His second gold came after teaming up with Syrian Haifa Mansour in the XD WH1 – WH2 Exhibition competition. He secured his third gold when he doubled up with Kuwaiti Khalid Yaseen.

Indian Parul Parmar teamed up with Thai Samownkorn Photisuppaiboon and secured the gold medal in the WD SL3 – SU5 Exhibition against Emirati Meera Abouhatab and Zainab Mohammed from Bahrain.

In the MS SL3 competition, the gold medal was claimed by Indian Pramod Bhagat. He also won the gold medal in the XD SL 3 – SU 5 category after teaming up with countryman Parul Parmar.

Syrian Haifa Mansour topped the list in the MS WH1 + WS WH1 + WS WH2 competition, beating Kuwaiti Khalid Yaseen, and claimed her first gold medal. Meanwhile in the MS SL 4 + SU5, Indian Sukant Kadam received the gold medal.

Thai Bunthan Yaemmali, competed fiercely and won the Singles SS 6 Exhibition, adding another gold alongside Compatriot Samownkorn Photisuppaiboon who topped the list in the WS SL3 + SL4 + SL5.

Thailand players continued their winning streak when the duo Watcharaphon Chok-Uthaikul and Prakaithip Chaiwong won the gold medal in the MD SL3-SL4 + SUF competition.

Thrilled Al Zarouni commented: “There was fierce competitions in Badminton games, I’m excited to have accomplished this feat in a single day of competing at the American University of Sharjah. These medals are a starting point for a new of achievements in the near future.”