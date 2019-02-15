IWAS World Games tells exceptional stories of para athletes and their achievements

These athletes are an inspiration; no matter the country they represent or the sport they play – their stories resonate with the humankind’s collective conscience as they challenge life’s seeming limitations better than anyone else to showcase the highest level willpower and sporting spirit.

Raheem Faleh, Iraq’s national wheelchair-fencing team’s coach shares awe-inspiring stories of his team’s members. In his early childhood, Iraqi athlete Zain AlAbidin Al Madhkhouri’s life turned upside down due to a surgical error that caused the sportsman permanent, irreplaceable damage. In 2009, a car bombing in Iraqmade able-bodied Ammar Hadi, disabled for life.

Yet, these men picked up their swords and fight their way through life. Here are life examples of some of the members of Iraq’s national men’s wheelchair fencing team, who never take ‘no for an answer’ – especially not from themselves.

Economics graduate and gold-medal winner: Zain Madhkhouri

Faleh narrates how Al Madhkhouri’s spirit to challenge his limits has inspired members of local community and beyond. “The medical error that caused him permanent disability was only a temporary setback. Zain wouldn’t let his ambitions to play an effective in community diminish at all. Not disabled but differently-abled since his operation, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics andbusiness administration, while practicing fencing on his wheelchair.”

He started at a local Iraqi club, and made his way up to the national team with many accomplishments in this sport. In 2014, he won a gold medal at IWAS Wheelchair Fencing World Cup in Poland, and continues his championship wins until today.Here at the IWAS Games in Sharjah, Al Madhkhouri secured podium position with a bronze in fencing, defeating Russian athlete, Maxime Shaprov.

World’s Best Wheelchair Fencer 2017: Amar Hadi

Ammar Hadi, from the Iraqi National Team is a national hero. “The athlete did not have any physical disability until 2009, the year his life was turned upside down. On his way to work, a car bombing injured him badly and he was hospitalised for a year. He left the hospital with a permanent disability,” said Faleh.

The Iraqi coach underscored the instrumental role of state entities and civil society organisations play in supporting differently-abled athletes. “Adaptive Sports clubsare encouraging young disabled women and men to go out of the introvertive environment in which they live and defeat depression and frustration, particularly those who were born healthy and lived a normal life but acquired their impairmentlater in their lives. He gave examples of Sharjah’s pioneering efforts in this field.”

Hadi’s first international win was established at an IWAS platform in 2010 – the IWAS Asia Wheelchair Fencing Championship. He went on to be honoured as the‘Best Wheelchair Fencer’ in a championship Sharjah organised in 2015. He won asilver medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio, Brazil. In 2017, Hadi wasnamed World’s Best Wheelchair Fencer.

The Iraqi coach underlined that the fencing team has big aspirations for the IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019, saying these icons of ambition, persistence and determination are sending out an important message of hope and the need forinclusivity to the world through their participation in these games.

IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019 is the largest sporting event of its kind in the world. It is being hosted in the Emirate of Sharjah under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Running from February 10 to 16, it comprises 1462 members, and 555 athletes who are sharing their exceptionally inspiring stories offacing the hardest challenges and hurdles, most importantly physical disabilities. They are the heroes who inspire only to differently-abled people but all members of society to be their best.