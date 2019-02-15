2,500 athletes, 5,000 spectators turn Spartan Arabia’s Obstacles to triumphs in Mleiha

The Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project in Sharjah has tested the athletic and endurance limits of these new-age Spartans at the Spartan Middle East and Africa Championship, the regional edition of the race, held yesterday (Friday), from 7:30am until 1:00pm.

The raw desert terrain and rugged mountains of Mleiha offered the perfect endurance battleground for competitors; and their spartan spirit fuelled by an electrifying atmosphere created by a massive spectator turnout of more than 5,000 people, including media outlets.

The return of the regional version of the US-originated obstacle race event was held in partnership between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project.

A big highlight of the races this year was the introduction of the Spartan brand’s ‘Championship Age Group’ race category, and the ‘Championship Elite’ race; both under the larger ‘Beast’ category, which was launched across the Middle East and Africa during the Spartan race in Mleiha in 2016.

Athletes from more than 10 countries including the UAE, USA, UK, Slovakia, France, Russia, South Africa, Finland and beyond, got together yesterday to compete in these races.

Participating among the racers were Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD), His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, Ahmad Obaid Al Qaseer, COO of Shurooq, Mohamed Al Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), and a number of representatives from Sharjah’s government entites.

UAE’s Mohammed Mira clinched first place in the Championship Elite Beast ‘Male’ division, while Myriam Guillot-Boisset, from France, secures first in the ‘Female’ division.

In the same race, Egor Belousov and Sergei Perelygin, both from Russia, secured second and third place respectively, and on the female division, Adela Vorackova, from Czech Republic, and South African Nedene Cahill both locked in on second and third place respectively.

Securing first place in the overall Championship Age Group Beast, which covered 10 age brackets, was South African Willem Erasmus, who competed in the 35-39 age bracket.

Sharing the glory over the dunes of Mleiha, young Elite Spartans in the making, taking part in the Spartan Kids races, featured a number of boys and girls from the ages of 6 to 13 years old. Rising to the challenge, children took part across two race types, Spartan Kids and Competitive Heart for Kids, with their giggles, tiny feet and hands reaching to the furthest heights and jumping over a variety of obstacles.

Also present at the race, Mahmoud Deemas Al Suwaidi, General Manager of the Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project, commended the professional organising standards, operations and guidelines of the Spartan race, and reiterated how such events reflect on the international standards the Mleiha destination offers as a venue for top-rung international sports.

He said: “It’s truly remarkable to see such great enthusiasm and energy levels overcome the destination, despite the fact that the world’s toughest obstacle is being held here today. We would like to extend special thanks to the Spartan Arabia team for choosing to return to Mleiha to debut the regional edition of their world championship. To have Mleiha as a hub tourism and prestigious international events to attract people from round the world is one of our central objectives, and we are proud to be a partner and a facilitator of large-scale events like these that serve our UAE community, and serve the growing tourism and business profile of Sharjah. We look forward to their return and to hosting yet another edition of the race and welcoming such a wide range of visitors from all over the world.”