Italian and Russian fencers register championship wins at IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019

Italy’s women’s fencing Épée team made its way to the top after defeating Thailand 45-30, to reach the semi-finals where they drew swords against the Hungarian team and winning with a final result of 45-39. In the Épée finals, the Italian team faced off with the Russians to come on top and clinch gold with a final result of 45-20.

The Russian men’s Épée fencing team secured the gold medal after beating Ukraine, 45-32, to face the Iraqi team in the semi-finals. They ousted the Iraqis with a result of 45-31. In the finals, they competed against the Polish team to claim the championship with a final score of 45-32.