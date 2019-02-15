Italian and Russian fencers register championship wins at IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019

  • Friday 15, February 2019 in 5:09 PM
Sharjah24: Al Thiqa Club for the disabled saw fierce championship deciders in team fencing competitions held on Thursday during the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games, Sharjah 2019, as countries battled to claim the top spots.
Italy’s women’s fencing Épée team made its way to the top after defeating Thailand 45-30, to reach the semi-finals where they drew swords against the Hungarian team and winning with a final result of 45-39. In the Épée finals, the Italian team faced off with the Russians to come on top and clinch gold with a final result of 45-20.
 
The Russian men’s Épée fencing team secured the gold medal after beating Ukraine, 45-32, to face the Iraqi team in the semi-finals. They ousted the Iraqis with a result of 45-31. In the finals, they competed against the Polish team to claim the championship with a final score of 45-32.