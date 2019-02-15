Czechs prove most athletic at IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019

Algeria and Thailand claimed second spot with 2 gold medals and 1 silver each.

In the forth place came Germany with 2 gold and bronze medals. The UAE secured fifth place with 1 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals. India and Ireland shared the sixth place with 3 medals each, 1 gold, 1 silver and one bronze. Syria came in the eighth position with its sole gold medal. Russia came in the last spot with 3 silvers and 1 bronze.

New world records established

On the first day of athletic games, several records were broken. Emirati Noura AlKtebi broke the Asian Shot Put Women’s F32 record with her 5.19-metre throw. South African Puseletso Mabote broke the World and African record in 200-metre Men’s T63 competition, crossing the finish line in a record 28.31 seconds.

Gold medal for the UAE

Emirati Ahmed Al Hosani broke his personal record and won the gold medal in men’s wheelchair Javelin F33 competition, with an 18.59-metre throw.

Gold medals tally for other winning nations

In the 200-metre U20 T63 men’s category, Thai athlete Denpoom Kotcharang, received the gold medal when he crossed the finish line in 25.08 seconds. Sofiane Hamdi claimed the first Algerian gold medal at IWAS when he was the first to the finish line in 24,35 seconds in the 200-meter men T35/37/42/46/47 category. Meanwhile, German athlete, Lindy Ave won the gold medal with her 13,40 seconds in the 100-meter women T37/38/45/47 category.

Irish Mary Fitzgerald received the gold medal in the javelin women F40/F41 contest after she achieved 18,53-meter throw. In the Javelin wheelchair men final F34, Czech athletes won the 3 medals, with the gold claimed by Martin Dvorak with his 14,62-meter throw.

The gold medal in the women’s wheelchair shot put masters F54/F56/F57 category went to Czech Eva Kacanu with her 5,10-meter throw. Meanwhile, the gold medal in women’s wheelchair shot put F32/F33 category went to Algeria’s Asmahan Boudjadar for an impressive 6.34-metre throw. This was followed by Emirati Sara Alsenaani who won silver, while Noura AlKtebi received the bronze, breaking the Asia record with her 5.19-metre throw in the F32 category.

Syrian Mohamad Mohamad claimed gold in men’s wheelchair shot put F56\F57 category after a 13.44 metre throw. The bronze in this competition was won by local athlete Abdullah Al Dahnani with a 10.25 metre throw.

In the 5000-meter wheelchair men T34\T54 competition, Thai Putharet Khongrak received the gold medal after crossing the finish line in 11:35:83 minutes.

Germany’s Lindy Ave won the gold medal in the long jump women T38\T4 category with her 4.61-meter jump.

The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games 2019 in Sharjah runs until February 16, and is hosting multiple competitions in seven para sporting disciplines: archery, athletics, badminton, swimming, shooting, table tennis and wheelchair fencing, which are being held in three state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah.