Rayyan Yacob Agha: Spartan Arabia includes three race types this year

Rayyan Yacob Agha pointed out in an exclusive statement to "Sharjah24" that "Today we have people from all over the world they are competing for almost AED 100000", added that the Spartan Middle East Championship will feature three race types: Spartan Beast, Spartan Sprint and Spartan Kids. Spartan Beast, which covers a 20 kms track and more than 30 signature Spartan obstacles, the Spartan Sprint features a track of approximately 5 kms and more than 20 obstacles, while the Spartan Kids features two race categories: Competitive Heat for kids between the ages of 10 to 13 years old, and Spartan Kids.

Managing Partner at Spartan Arabia thanked Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and the Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project in cooperation with Sharjah Sports Council for unlimited support.