Thai and Indian swimmers fastest at IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019

All three medals in the Women’s 100 LC Metre Freestyle category were won by Thai swimmers, with Monruedee Kangpila claiming gold; Prakaithip Chaiwong receiving silver, bronze claimed by Panisa Vipod. Estonia’s Susannah Kaul backstroked her way to the top in the Women’s 100 LC Metre Backstroke competition.

In the men’s competition categories, the gold medal in the 14-34 100 LC Metre Freestylecompetition was claimed by India’s Swapnil Sanjay Patil, and the backstroke competition golds in the category were clinched yet again by Estonians, Matz Topkin and Kardo Pioompiuu.

Indian swimmer, Jagdish Kundu, was the fastest in the Men’s 35&O 100 Freestylecompetition. Thai swimmers, Thirathep Nunkhao and Phuchit Aingcaiyaphum claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the Men’s 14-34 100 LC Meter Breaststroke competition. The Thai gold in this category was tied with Indian swimmer, Suyash Narayan Jadhav.

With master strokes in the Women’s 100 LC Meter Butterfly competition, Thailand’s Monruedee Kangpila won gold, followed by team mate, Prakaithip Chaiwong, finishing with silver.

The Men’s 14-34 100 LC Metre Butterfly contest was once again dominated by Thai swimmer, Eakapan Songwichean, with India’s Chetan Giridhar Raut securing second position.

Wrapping up a packed schedule of swimming contests on Thursday, was the Women’s 400 LC Metre Freestyle, in which Prakaithip Chaiwong gave her top performance to secure gold her third win in the swimming categories. Gold medals in the men’s version of this category were picked by Indian swimmers, Suyash Narayan and Swapnil Sanjay Patil. The UAE’s Humaid Almansoori claimed a silver win for his nation in this contest.

The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games 2019 in Sharjah runs until February 16, and is hosting multiple competitions in seven para sporting disciplines: archery, athletics, badminton, swimming, shooting, table tennis and wheelchair fencing, which are being held in three state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah.