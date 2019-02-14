UAE Lead Board: 13 Medals in shooting competitions at IWAS World Games

During the final day of the shooting games at IWAS World Games

His consistent wins have reflected in the UAE’s county rankings. The nation is the undisputed champion of the IWAS World Games 2019 shooting competitions with 13 medals including 4 gold, 3 silver and six bronze medals.

Al Aryani triumphed the R6 50-meter Rifle Prone Mixed category. German Elke Seeliger received her silver medal after accumulating 610.5 points. The bronze went to Abdullah Said Al Aryani.

In the R5 10-meter Air Rifle Prone Mixed, Swiss athlete Nicole Haeusler received the gold medal after accumulating 631.5 points. Silver went to Indian Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna, while Austrian Johann Windhofer received the bronze medal.

The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games 2019 in Sharjah runs until February 16, and is hosting multiple competitions in seven para sporting disciplines: archery, athletics, badminton, swimming, shooting, table tennis and wheelchair fencing, which are being held in three state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah.