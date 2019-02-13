Four countries dominate Fencing Contests at IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019

The UK’s Piers Gilliver snatched the gold away from China’s Gang Sun in the Épée Male Individual Senior A category, who followed in second place. Bronze was claimed by Iraqi Zainulabdeen Al Madhkhoori and Maxim Shaburov from Russia.

In the Épée Male Individual Senior B category, China’s Daoliang Hu won the gold medal. Silver was claimed by Britain’s Dimitri Coutya, and bronze was received by Iraqi Ammar Ali and Jie Zhang from China.

In the female fencing competitions, Hungarian Zsuzsanna Krajnyak claimed gold after defeating China’s Jing Rong in the Foil Female Individual Senior A category, who claimed second position winning silver. The bronze medal was secured by Chinese athlete, Haiyan Gu and Eva Andrea Hajmasi from Hungary.

Meanwhile, in the Foil Female Individual Senior B category, Italian fencer Beatrice Maria Vio edged Jingjing Zhou and claimed the gold medal. The bronze was claimed by Irina Mishurova from Russia and Chinese Rong Xiao.

Shooting

UAE Shooters are yet to holster their rifles at the IWAS World Games 2019 in Sharjah. Today’s (Wednesday) 10-Meter Rifle Men’s shooting competition has ended with Emirati athletes coming out on top, yet again, taking all three podium positions.

Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani won his third gold in the competition with a final score of 631.4. He was followed by Saif Al Nuami who won silver, while bronze was claimed by Obaid Al Dahmani who has also been registering steady wins throughout this championship.

More sports being played…

Track and field, Badminton, table tennis, swimming and archery competitions got underway today (Wednesday) at Al Thiqa Club for the Handicapped and the American University of Sharjah (AUS), with the participation of 350 athletes.

The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games 2019 in Sharjah runs until February 16, and is hosting multiple competitions in seven para sporting disciplines: archery, athletics, badminton, swimming, shooting, table tennis and wheelchair fencing, which are being held in three state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah.