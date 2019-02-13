German, Latvian athletes dominate women’s shooting at IWAS World Games 2019

Seeliger also won the gold medal in women’s R8 50-meter 3 Positions. Latvian Margita Kanopka took top podium position in the women’s P2 10-meter Air Pistol category.

Al Suwaidi commented on her achievement: “Preparing for this tournament, I doubled my training and hard work to be able to successfully pitch myself against international athletes. I am grateful to have achieved this international honour here in my beloved country.” She went on to thank the spectators for their lively support.

Gold-holder Seeliger noted: “This gold medal is the fruit of an intensive training programme I followed to the T. I am excited to have achieved this result here in Sharjah. The emirate has done a marvelous job in hosting us at this international event.”

Latvia’s Kanopka put her triumph to words, saying: “This gold medal is a milestone in my athletic career, especially since this international event is qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. I am overwhelmed with this achievement and extremely happy to be here in Sharjah.”

This edition of the world championship runs until February 16, and is hosting multiple competitions in seven para sporting disciplines: archery, athletics, badminton, swimming, shooting, table tennis and wheelchair fencing, which are being held in three state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah.