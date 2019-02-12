UAE’s Abdullah Al Aryani Sets New Shooting World Record at IWAS World Games 2019

The win has been made more emphatic for the UAE with Emirati shooters bagging all three medals in the R7 50-meter 3 Positions SH1 Men’s Competition.

Overjoyed world record holder Al Aryani said: “I cannot express my joy for breaking my personal record and attaining a new gold medal for my country in the process. These achievements would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our leadership, who spare no effort in nurturing athletes in this category of sports. There is no doubt that this achievement will be the foundation for future success in for the UAE at sporting events all around the world.”

His previous record stood at 1175 points. Fellow shooter Obaid Al Dahmani scored the silver medal. The passion for shooting runs in the family, as ascertained by Abdullah Saif Al Aryani, Sultan’s cousin, who occupied third place winning the competition bronze.

In the men’s P1 10-meter Air Pistol competition held at Al Dhaid Shooting Club on Tuesday, Latvian shooter Genadijs Sicevs came on top. Emiratis Yaqoub Al Zarooni and Saeed Al Tenaiji claimed the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

SWSF Welcomes Female Paralympic Athletes

In the midst of the competitive games which kick-started on Sunday, the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation (SWSF), under the presence of Her Excellency Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of SWSF, welcomed a number of female athletes competing at IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019, and provided them with a full tour of the foundation’s facilities and sports venues, as well as the Sharjah Women Sports Club team members, of whom they took part in a variety of sports.