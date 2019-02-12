Germany’s Focken Tim Registers Sharpest aim at IWAS World Games 2019

Germany’s Focken Tim scooped gold in the R9 50-meter SH2 prone shooting contest held last evening (Monday), with a final score of 612.5. Second position was taken by Austria’s Johann Windhofer, who scored 602.7. Al Ahbabi, representing the UAE, took third place with the slimmest points margin, scoring 601.5.

This came after a series of wins by local shooters in the R1 10-meter SH1 men’s category, earlier yesterday, with Emirati shooters claiming both gold and bronze medals in the competition, bringing the UAE’s medal tally on the first day to three medals.

Wheelchair fencing

In fencing competitions, Chinese athletes dominated the top spots. In the men’s A foil competition, Zhong Sai Chun registered gold position, while his compatriot, Sun Gang scooped the silver medal. Ukraine's Andrri Demchuk and Italy's Mattero Betti, earned bronze medals.

In the B Foil competition, China came out on top again with Hu Daoliang’s scooping gold after beating Britain's Dimitri Coutya in the final round. Russia's Albert Kamalov and Alexander Kuzyukov received bronze medals.

Women’s Epee A championship was dominated by the Chinese athletes, Zou Xufeng claimed the gold medal, Bian Jing received the silver medal after losing the final. Compatriots Rong Jing and Hong Kong's Yu Chiu Yee clinched the bronze medal.

Thailand's Saysunee Jana won the Epee female B competition by beating Russian Vikoria Boyokova 15-5 in the final, Anri Sakurai from Japan and Belarus' Alesia Makrytskaya claimed the bronze medal.

Glowing testimonials from home and abroad

An elated Al Ahbabi dedicated his achievement to the unwavering support of UAE leaders and fans. “I would like to thank our leaders for their dedication to support us on our athletic journey. I would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for hosting this international event in Sharjah, and giving us the opportunity to gain exposure by competing with top international athletes.”

The Italian delegation’s coach and lead, Simony Fani, is on his second visit to Sharjah. “The event is managed in a very professional way,” he said, emphasising that the emirate has outdone itself compared to 2011 to provide state-of-the-art facilities and sporting venues for the eighth edition of IWAS Games.

In the UAE for the first time, Horga Haupt and his son Julius who is part of the German Wheelchair Fencing team, toured the games facilities. “Since we have arrived, the reception and hospitality we have been offered have been truly exceptional. Sharjah emits an amazing sense of serenity and security. Professionally too, the staff’s punctuality and constant availability have made us feel very much at home,” Horgan remarked.

All participants of the IWAS World Games, Sharjah 2019, which runs until Saturday, February 16, are all-praises about the outstanding facilities and organisation of the event, which they say is helping them tremendously to focus on the games.