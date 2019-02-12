SWSF’s Karate team claim 6 gold medals and 1 Bronze in West Asia Karate Championship 2019

UAE player Hawraa Al Ajami, claimed two gold medals in the Cadet Female Kumite Individual, and team categories, while Hamida Haji, scored two gold medals in the Individual and Team Cadet Female Kata categories. Adding to the UAE team achievements, Najlaa Ghadhfi, received two gold medals in the Female Kumite Individual and team categories. Mariam Mansour was awarded a bronze medal in the Female Kata Individual category.

The Karate team of Sharjah Women Sports Club consists of 15 players in the first team,18 players in the senior team and 19 players from the junior team. Throughout the year, they compete and achieve outstanding results in various local, regional and international competitions.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the second youth's and fifth men and women's West Asia Karate Championship saw the participation of 230 players from 11 countries, including UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Palestine, Yemen, Iraq, Jordan and Bahrain, while the Sultanate of Oman was represented by a team of referees.

Sharjah Women Sports Club operates under Sharjah Women’s Sport Foundation that seeks to highlight achievements by Emirati women in regional and international forums. The foundation adopts a strategy that aims to raise the community awareness about the importance of women in sports. It strives to empower national women athletes and develop human capital in the field of women's sport. It also seeks to create a talented generation of women leaders in the field of sport, encourage women's participation in different sports, promote sports culture and provide a stimulating environment that contributes to levitating women's sports through integrated and modern administrative systems for women’s sports according to the best international practices.