SWSF secures seven medals at the UAE Fencing Federation Championship

Under the U20 category, fencer Latifa Al Hosani secured a gold medal in foil, while Reem Shamma’ claimed gold in epée. Fajr Al Marzouqi and Shouq Bilal secured two bronze medals for their team in epée. In the U15 competition, Moudhi Darwish won the silver medal in epée, while Habiba Islam claimed two silver medals in both foil and Sabre.

The fencing team of Sharjah Women’s Sports Club consists of 55 players, out of which 26 fencers in junior category, 20 fencers in the senior category, while 9 fencers are members of the First Fencing Team.

The tournament saw the participation of Baniyas Club, Al Wahda Club, Al Dhafra Club, School of Modern Skills, MKFA Fencing Academy (Originally called Dubai Fencing Center), Al Ain Fencing Center, Ministry of Education, the Emirates School, Shabab Al Ahli Club, Dubai and Dubai Fencing Academy.

The tournament which took place recently at Asma Bint Al Numan Hall in Al Twar area, Dubai, is considered one of the most important events of the Federation’s calendar which includes more than ten local and international tournaments, in addition to and U15 & U20 fencing competitions for both male and female in three weapons epée, floret (foil) & sabre.

Sharjah Women Sports Club operates under Sharjah Women’s Sport Foundation that seeks to highlight achievements by Emirati women in regional and international forums. The foundation adopts a strategy that aims to raise the community awareness about the importance of women in sports. It strives to empower national women athletes and develop human capital in the field of women's sport. It also seeks to create a talented generation of women leaders in the field of sport, encourage women's participation in different sports, promote sports culture and provide a stimulating environment that contributes to levitating women's sports through integrated and modern administrative systems for women’s sports according to the best international practices.