Al Anbari: ‘Sharjah Club’ ready to face’ Emirates Club’ in President's Cup quarterfinals

Al Anbari expressed his satisfaction with the preparations for Saturday's match at Fujairah Stadium.

He expected, during a press conference, that the Emirates Team would play with a defensive block, but stressed the ability of the players to overcome it, considering Al Dhafra match as a lesson to learn from.

Al Anbari said that the cup matches are always difficult and cannot withstand expectations, stating that “Sharjah” will face a team that has made changes in their ranks during the transfer period and changed the shape of the team; the match is difficult and we prepared well to play it.

"All the next matches are difficult and we have to cautiously and attentively deal with them. In the match against Al Dhafra, we received an early goal and we did not repeat this scenario again," he said describing the upcoming matches as not easy.

As for his expectations of the match, Al Anbari said: "We expect the Emirates Club Team to play in a defensive block and be ready for any scenario. High concentration is very important to achieve a positive outcome."

In a message to the fans of the “King”, Al Anbari said: "Sharjah Team has a large fan base but the period of suspension may affect the previous attendance. We know that they support the team with their presence or with their follow up from outside.”