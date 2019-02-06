Spartans ready for the challenge in Mleiha’s scenic settings

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) edition of the toughest championship known to humankind is organised in partnership with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and the Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project and in cooperation with Sharjah Sports Council.

What started as the world’s biggest obstacle race modelled after the toughest warriors of ancient Greece will unfurl in its latest setting, the anicient village with relics and artefacts of Mleiha dating back to 130,000 years, in the emirate of Sharjah. Its natural mountains and dunes are the perfect backdrop for athletic warriors to experience one of the most testing sporting events in the whole world.

If the measure of an obstacle race is how formidable it is, then the Spartan race is the mother of all challenges. All set to take on the UAE edition of Spartan are the UAE’s own home-grown warriors and other competitors from the Gulf. They are beasts of the sport, seasoned obstacle racers who have run, swam and climbed the toughest of hurdles, harnessing their physical and mental willpower to conquer the ultimate challenge.

These hardened individuals are also looking forward to facing the obstacles in Mleiha’s stunning venue, the rocks and dunes of the ancient setting reflecting their own competitive, fighting spirit. The Beast, Sprint and Kids category racers will push their limits against the spectacular backdrop of the Fossil Rock and Camel Rock attractions on their way to Spartan glory.

UAE national Hassan Abbas AlBlooshi, 34, hit the Spartan race back in 2016 and is back again for more, taking part in the Open Heat this time and providing officiating support. “The challenging Mleiha terrain is what makes me want to come back to this venue every time,” said AlBlooshi, who is a team participant with fellow Emiratis, aiming to qualify for representing the UAE at the Spartan World Championship in North Lake Tahoe in September 2019.

Echoing his sentiment is 39-year-old Aaser “BaziiAlex” Abbasi from Egypt, all set for the Championship Age Group challenge. “Racing at Mleiha this year marks my 29th race in the Spartan journey,” said Abbasi, who has participated across the Middle East, Europe, US and Asia legs of the Spartan race.

British competitor and SGX coach Bash H, who ran the Spartan Beast race here in 2016, is also looking forward to hitting the Mleiha course all over again. “The Spartan community and popularity of obstacle course races has grown over the years, and the event just gets bigger, better and tougher. Participating in this 130,000-year-old setting just heightens the sport’s historic symbolism for us endurance athletes,” he said.

As for Fahad Nabeel Taqi, a Bahraini aged 44, the Mleiha race venue has held him spellbound. The Spartan brand ambassador and founder-leader of the Burpee Dozen team said: “I took part in the first ever Spartan Beast race here in 2016, which was challenging on soft sand and pushed my limits to the maximum against the breath-taking terrain. I’m waiting to crush the course again this time with my fellow Spartans.”

The setting makes the sport, agrees 35-year-old competitor Ali Taqi from Bahrain. “I’m looking forward to being back in that stunning place and also see how far I’ve improved since the last race in Mleiha,” Taqi said. “Such an exciting landscape alone will get the participants all pumped up. Of all the different races and challenges I have done in the last 3 years, Mleiha is the most beautiful one. The sight of the bursting orange sands along the desert course made the race worthwhile from start to finish.”

For Spartan fans from around the world, Mleiha is the destination race that enthrals participants and keeps them coming back for more.

The new race edition will also cover a total of 10 age groups, which are 14-17, 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, and 60 years and above.

Online bookings for the Spartan Race are now open up and can be made through the event’s official website: www.spartanarabia.com.