Achievements of Emirati families in sports to be celebrated at SSFA Wednesday

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) and Chairperson of the SSFA, this is the second edition of the award, and will honour the athleticism and sporting spirit of UAE nationals with awards in the following four categories: ‘Sporting Family’, ‘Family of Sports Heroes’, ‘Hero/Heroine with Disability’ and ‘Family Participation in Community and Health Sports’. More than 100 Emirati families are competing in the above-mentioned categories, who will also share a total prize money of AED 600,000 that comes with the awards.

A high-level attendance of prominent Emirati personalities and senior officials across Sharjah and the UAE is expected. They will come together to celebrate the winners and emphasise the importance of this first-of-its-kind award in the UAE, which encourages Emirati families to not only pursue sports professionally and win their nation regional and international laurels, but highlights the need for adopting healthy lifestyles and passing on these beneficial practices from generation to generation.