Al Muhairi: My happiness is incredible to win “2019 Sharjah Ruler Cup International Show Jumping Championship”

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Muhairi has further expressed his happiness with such precious moments by saying, “Winning the title of the 2019 Sharjah Ruler Cup International Show Jumping Championship is an indescribable feeling.”

Al Muhairi confirmed that he is now preparing to participate in the World Cup in Sweden, after being the champion of the His Highness Sharjah Ruler Cup International Show Jumping Championship.

Al Muhairi stressed that it’s his first time to achieve the winning of such a title, confirming that he is going to send his horses to Europe as a preparation to participate in the upcoming event.