‘Sharjah Ruler Cup International show Jumping Championship’ kicks off

The four-day event is held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The five-star championship witnesses the participation of more than 400 horses from Arab and Western countries competing to win a prize money of more than AED 2,300,000.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, Sultan Al Yahyai, General Manager of the Club, and representatives of the sponsors of the event attended the launch of the championship.

The Championship is the first of its kind in the Middle East and the Arab world held in a covered arena. The championship programme consists of 28 rounds that will be held in both the covered arena and the outer field of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, including a seven round main event.

The Competition is the last leg qualifying for FEI World Cup 2019 in Sweden.