ASIAN CUP Semi-final: Iran 0-3 Japan

Osako, who was included from the start for the first time since sustaining a hip injury in Japan’s opening game, put the four-time champions in front 11 minutes after the interval before doubling his side’s lead midway through the half from the penalty spot.

The Werder Bremen striker’s double and Genki Haraguchi’s late third sent his nation into their fifth AFC Asian Cup final since 1992 and they will face the winners of the semi-final between the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the decider on Friday.