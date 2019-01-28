Kulitham Al Matroushi: the host cities program is a cultural and sporty phenomenon

Al Matroushi added that the host cities program aims to raise awareness of mental disability within the framework of empowering the UAE with people with disabilities. It is a real and unique opportunity to integrate and show capacity, noting that Sharjah will host delegations within 4 days.

The host cities program includes workshops and discussion sessions with local community members, as well as the definition of participating delegations of the mentally handicapped in the games on the UAE's customs and traditions, the dissemination of a culture of participation and social interaction in humanitarian events, creation of public awareness of the role of intellectual disabilities in the development process.