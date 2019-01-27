UAE promotes tolerance at AFC Asian Cup 2019

Mohammed Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAE Football Federation, stressed that the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium was like a painting of love for the UAE, which was expressed by fans from various nationalities who cheered for the UAE national team against Australia.

He thanked the country’s residents, who proved their love for the UAE, through their support for the Emirati players.

Ismail Mattar, National Team Captain, praised the support of the fans for the national team, and thanked the audience for supporting the players during the match.

Goalkeeper Khalid Issa also thanked the fans for supporting the national team against Australia, while noting that their considerable presence was obvious and influenced the players’ performance.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, met with UAE residents from different nationalities, who stressed that their support for the UAE National Team is part of their duty towards the nation, which supports them and provides them with a decent life.

Ossama Mohammed Saleh, who is from Egypt, said that supporting the Emirati team is a duty for all residents, while adding that the UAE is the nation of giving and tolerance, which provides the ideal environment for everyone to work and live together.

Syrians Mohammed Abdullah and Ahmed Amer stated that all UAE residents are happy with the team’s qualification for the semi-finals.

Iman Al Beheiry, also from Egypt, stressed that the UAE is a nation for everyone, as it provides its residents with support and attention and is an international model to follow, while pointing out that she was happy to be in the stadium cheering for the UAE.