Hosts UAE train after reaching Asian Cup semi-finals

Alberto Zaccheroni's side remain on course to equal - or even surpass - the deeds of the celebrated 1996 team, which finished runners-up when the Asian Cup was last played in the Emirates.

As thoughts turned to Tuesday and a showdown with Qatar at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, 'the Whites' trained in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

It will be the first meeting between the two Gulf nations since a major diplomatic crisis began in the region in June 2017, which resulted in the UAE and three other nations imposing an economic boycott on Qatar.

Qatar made it to the last four at the Asian Cup for the first time after knocking out two-time champions South Korea 1-0 on Friday.