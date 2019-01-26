AFC Asian Cup 2019 Emirati epic at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE national team gave an epic and brilliant display of football, full of grit, determination, and enthusiasm when they clashed against Australia at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, and qualified for the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup.
In a course of minutes, the UAE’s imposing performance allowed their players to cut a swathe through the Australian defence and launch a series of attacks, thanks to the steely determination of their players and their desire to qualify for the quarter-finals.
 
All the members of the UAE squad excelled on the field and they were helped in no small measure by the Emirati fans in the stands. Their loud and vociferous support pushed the players harder, especially in the final minutes of the game which witnessed desperate attacks by the Australian frontline on the UAE defence. This was thwarted by the UAE team which fought back fiercely until the final whistle, allowing them a well-deserved qualification into the semi-final round.
 
The manager of the UAE team, Alberto Zaccheroni, congratulated the players on the win and the terrific performance during the game.