‘Al Hamriya Club’ organises a lecture on ‘Zayed, the founding leader’

  • Friday 25, January 2019 in 5:47 PM
Sharjah 24: Al Hamriya Cultural and Sports Club has organised a lecture titled "Zayed the Founding Leader" as part of its sports portfolio aiming to develop the skills of its players, enrich their information and empower them with different sciences and knowledge to polish and refine their sports personalities.
The lecture was attended by a number of the club's players from different age groups who interacted with its interlocutors who briefed them on the achievements of the founder of the UAE the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, concerning sports in the UAE and beyond.
 
The lecture focused on part of Sheikh Zayed's life and highlighted his great contributions to the building and development of the UAE.
 
The lecture focused on communicating an important message to the players so that they can translate its content into achievements as promising youth and athletes in order to continue the journey initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed and the generation of founders to serve the nation and consolidate loyalty to its leadership so as to reach the highest levels of excellence and success.