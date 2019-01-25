UAE meets Australia on Friday

Support for the UAE has been limited so far with capacity crowds rare but a thrilling extra-time win over Kyrgyzstan in the last 16 sparked the hosts' tournament into life.

Zaccheroni will be without defender Khalifa Mubarak who is injured the suspended Khamis Esmaeel for the clash in Al Ain.

Champions Australia are without the banned midfielder Tom Rogic but otherwise have a fully fit squad for the first time in the UAE after winger Andrew Nabbout recovered from injury.

They were taken to penalties by Uzbekistan in the previous round and coach Graham Arnold is giving his line-up careful consideration.